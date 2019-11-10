Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Brother of Michigan State star dies after being hit by train

November 10, 2019 1:56 pm
 
ALBION, Mich. (AP) — The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.

Scott Kipp, Albion’s Chief of Public Safety, confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. The top-ranked Spartans play their home opener against Binghamton on Sunday night.

