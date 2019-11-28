Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown goes up against Navy

November 28, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Navy (3-3) vs. Brown (4-2)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Navy in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Navy beat Cornell by 11 at home, while Brown fell to UMass Lowell on the road, 75-63.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tamenang Choh is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Zach Hunsaker has complemented Choh and is accounting for 11.2 points per game. The Midshipmen are led by Cam Davis, who is averaging 15 points.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

STREAK SCORING: Brown has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 66.3.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Brown has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Navy has assists on 33 of 60 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Bears have averaged 19.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders