Brown goes up against Navy

Navy (3-3) vs. Brown (4-2)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Navy in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Navy beat Cornell by 11 at home, while Brown fell to UMass Lowell on the road, 75-63.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tamenang Choh is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Zach Hunsaker has complemented Choh and is accounting for 11.2 points per game. The Midshipmen are led by Cam Davis, who is averaging 15 points.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Brown has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Brown has an assist on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Navy has assists on 33 of 60 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Bears have averaged 19.3 foul shots per game this season.

