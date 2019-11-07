Brown hosts Canisius

Canisius (0-0) vs. Brown (1-0)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius pays visit to Brown in an early season matchup. Brown is coming off a 73-71 win at Bryant on Tuesday. Canisius went 15-17 last year and finished fifth in the MAAC.

PREVIOUSLY: Brown put up 97 points and prevailed by seven over Canisius when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown held its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.6 points per game last year. The Bears offense scored 74.8 points per matchup en route to an 11-5 record against competition outside the Ivy League. Canisius went 3-9 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.

