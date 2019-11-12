Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown hosts Quinnipiac

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Quinnipiac (0-0) vs. Brown (2-0)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown goes up against Quinnipiac in an early season matchup. Brown is coming off a 75-68 win at home over Canisius on Saturday. Quinnipiac went 16-15 last year and finished second in the MAAC.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Brown’s Brandon Anderson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Bobcats gave up 72.2 points per game while scoring 69.4 per contest. Brown went 11-5 in non-conference play, averaging 74.8 points and allowing 69.6 per game in the process.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends