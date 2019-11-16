Listen Live Sports

Brown leads Miami (Ohio) past Alabama A&M 79-63

November 16, 2019
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dalonte Brown recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 79-63 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Dae Dae Grant had 15 points for the RedHawks (2-1) with Isaiah Coleman-Lands adding 12 and Nike Sibande 10.

Miami trailed 32-29 at the half, shooting 30 percent. The RedHawks shot 58 percent in the second half, making 10 of 19 from 3-point range.

Sibande opened the second half by converting an Alabama A&M turnover into a 3-pointer, igniting an 18-4 run. Four of the baskets were 3-pointers with a Grant 3 putting the RedHawks up double figures, 47-36, with 15:17 to play.

TJ Parham had 17 points for the Bulldogs (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. Cameron Alford added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Garrett Hicks had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

