Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown scores 17 to lead N. Iowa over N. Illinois 64-54

November 9, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Isaiah Brown had 17 points as Northern Iowa topped Northern Illinois 64-54 on Saturday.

Brown shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Tywhon Pickford had nine points and six rebounds and AJ Green had nine points and five rebounds. Trae Berhow led the team with seven rebounds.

Eugene German had 21 points and four rebounds for the Huskies (0-1). Tyler Cochran added three blocks. Lacey James had 10 rebounds.

Northern Iowa plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Wednesday. Northern Illinois plays Iowa State on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'