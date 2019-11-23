Listen Live Sports

Brown throws for 5 TDs, St. Francis (PA) tromps Delaware St.

November 23, 2019 5:49 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jason Brown threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns as St. Francis (Pennsylvania) jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 35-21 victory over Delaware State in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon in the season finale for both teams.

Brown, who threw for 172 yards and four touchdowns before halftime, became the first Red Flash quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season.

St. Francis (6-6) took a 35-0 lead late into the third quarter before the Hornets got on the board.

Ra’Shaun Henry caught 12 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He had eight catches for 129 yards in the first half. EJ Jenkins grabbed four passes for 90 yards and two scores.

Delaware State (2-10) was held to 69 total yards in the first half. Jared Lewis threw for 112 yards and a TD for the Hornets.

