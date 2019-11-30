Listen Live Sports

Browns starting safety Randall out against Steelers

November 30, 2019 4:04 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland starting safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out for the Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced Saturday that Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh due to a coaching decision. Randall, a five-year veteran, has appeared in seven games for Cleveland this season, with two sacks and four passes defensed. Randall missed time earlier this year due to a hamstring injury.

Cleveland also downgraded left tackle Greg Robinson to out. Robinson was placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday and did not practice this week.

Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss a second straight game with a knee injury. Running back James Conner is doubtful while recovering from a shoulder injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

