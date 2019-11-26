Bruins-Canadiens Sum

Boston 3 3 2—8 Montreal 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 5 (Krejci, Kuraly), 8:03 (pp). 2, Montreal, Weber 8 (Gallagher, Tatar), 12:41. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 21 (Marchand, Coyle), 14:24 (pp). 4, Boston, Marchand 17 (Coyle), 19:23.

Second Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 22 (Marchand, Chara), 0:08. 6, Boston, Bjork 4 (Kuraly), 1:10. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 23 (Carlo, Krejci), 9:06.

Third Period_8, Boston, Coyle 5 (Kuraly, Krug), 8:26. 9, Boston, Heinen 5 (Krug, Studnicka), 17:58.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-7-9_24. Montreal 13-14-10_37.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 5-1-3 (37 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Kinkaid 1-1-2 (13-10), Price 10-7-3 (11-6).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:27.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Furman South. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.

