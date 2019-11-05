Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Canadiens Sums

November 5, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 1 2 1—4
Montreal 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Mete 2 (Armia, Petry), 1:13. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 15 (Bergeron, Krug), 14:55 (pp). 3, Montreal, Tatar 5 (Gallagher, Chiarot), 16:45. 4, Montreal, Byron 1, 17:16. Penalties_Mete, MTL, (hooking), 14:49.

Second Period_5, Boston, Clifton 1, 7:17. 6, Boston, Bjork 2 (McAvoy), 18:13. 7, Montreal, Mete 3 (Petry, Lehkonen), 18:55. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (hooking), 0:50; Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 3:58.

Third Period_8, Boston, Kuraly 1 (Wagner), 3:03. 9, Montreal, Chiarot 2 (Weber, Tatar), 9:06. Penalties_Weber, MTL, (high sticking), 0:14.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-9-10_25. Montreal 13-12-6_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 7-1-1 (31 shots-26 saves). Montreal, Price 7-4-1 (25-21).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:33.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term