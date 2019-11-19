Bruins-Devils Sum

|Boston
|2
|0
|3—5
|New Jersey
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Boston, Grzelcyk 1 (Krejci, Marchand), 14:26. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 18 (Krejci, Marchand), 14:40.
Second Period_3, New Jersey, Coleman 5 (Gusev, Butcher), 18:11.
Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 19 (Coyle, Marchand), 3:19 (pp). 5, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (McAvoy), 10:33. 6, Boston, Clifton 2, 13:42.
Shots on Goal_Boston 6-12-10_28. New Jersey 5-11-10_26.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 9-2-2 (26 shots-25 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 7-5-3 (28-23).
A_15,061 (16,514). T_2:21.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, David Brisebois.
