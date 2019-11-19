Bruins-Devils Sums

Boston 2 0 3—5 New Jersey 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Grzelcyk 1 (Krejci, Marchand), 14:26. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 18 (Krejci, Marchand), 14:40. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (tripping), 12:12; Heinen, BOS, (tripping), 14:47; Hall, NJ, (tripping), 18:06.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Coleman 5 (Gusev, Butcher), 18:11. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 19 (Coyle, Marchand), 3:19 (pp). 5, Boston, Grzelcyk 2 (McAvoy), 10:33. 6, Boston, Clifton 2, 13:42. Penalties_Subban, NJ, (tripping), 3:11.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-12-10_28. New Jersey 5-11-10_26.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 9-2-2 (26 shots-25 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 7-5-3 (28-23).

A_15,061 (16,514). T_2:21.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, David Brisebois.

