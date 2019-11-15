Bruins-Maple Leafs Sum

Boston 1 0 3—4 Toronto 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 3 (Grzelcyk, Bjork), 13:48.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 14 (Muzzin, Nylander), 9:20.

Third Period_3, Boston, Marchand 12 (Bergeron, Carlo), 0:11. 4, Toronto, Kapanen 6 (Tavares, Hyman), 3:54. 5, Boston, Marchand 13 (Krejci, Coyle), 5:08. 6, Boston, Chara 4, 18:27.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-11-15_34. Toronto 9-15-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 8-2-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Andersen 9-4-3 (33-30).

A_19,434 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Francis Charron.

