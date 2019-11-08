Bruins-Red Wings Sums

|Boston
|1
|1
|0—2
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Boston, Krejci 2 (Cehlarik), 1:09. 2, Detroit, Larkin 5 (Bernier, Bowey), 2:41. 3, Detroit, Fabbri 2 (Mantha, Bertuzzi), 11:49 (pp). Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 3:40; Marchand, BOS, (interference), 11:12; Bowey, DET, (holding), 12:24.
Second Period_4, Detroit, Fabbri 3 (Bertuzzi, Cholowski), 1:30 (pp). 5, Boston, Krug 3 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 17:52 (pp). Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 0:28; Krug, BOS, (delay of game), 3:30; Larkin, DET, (tripping), 3:50; Hronek, DET, Major (fighting), 11:16; Marchand, BOS, Major (fighting), 11:16; Krejci, BOS, (roughing), 13:35; Filppula, DET, (tripping), 15:56.
Third Period_6, Detroit, Mantha 10 (Bernier), 18:32. Penalties_Bowey, DET, (slashing), 4:34.
Shots on Goal_Boston 12-12-4_28. Detroit 12-10-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Detroit 2 of 5.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 7-2-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Detroit, Bernier 3-4-1 (28-26).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:43.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Daisy.
