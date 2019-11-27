Bruins-Senators Sum

|Boston
|0
|0
2—2
Ottawa
|0
|0
1—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 3 (Tierney), 0:41. 2, Boston, Marchand 18 (Bjork, Kuraly), 5:15. 3, Boston, Chara 5 (Gaunce, Nordstrom), 8:45.
Shots on Goal_Boston 3-7-11_21. Ottawa 9-15-10_34.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 12-2-2 (34 shots-33 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 7-5-1 (21-19).
A_13,336 (18,572). T_2:17.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.
