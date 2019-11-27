Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Senators Sums

November 27, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Boston 0 0 2—2
Ottawa 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 14:50; Gaunce, BOS, (slashing), 18:42.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 3 (Tierney), 0:41. 2, Boston, Marchand 18 (Bjork, Kuraly), 5:15. 3, Boston, Chara 5 (Gaunce, Nordstrom), 8:45. Penalties_Duclair, OTT, (interference), 2:09; Wagner, BOS, (cross checking), 8:53.

Shots on Goal_Boston 3-7-11_21. Ottawa 9-15-10_34.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 12-2-2 (34 shots-33 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 7-5-1 (21-19).

A_13,336 (18,572). T_2:17.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

