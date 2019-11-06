Listen Live Sports

Bryant faces Rutgers

November 6, 2019
 
Bryant (0-1) vs. Rutgers (0-0)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Rutgers look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: Rutgers limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.9 points per game last season. The Scarlet Knights offense scored 69.8 points per matchup on their way to a 7-3 record against non-Big Ten competition. Bryant went 3-8 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.

