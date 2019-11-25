Bryant visits New Hampshire

Bryant (4-3) vs. New Hampshire (3-3)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and New Hampshire look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a road loss in their last game. New Hampshire lost 78-71 to James Madison on Saturday, while Bryant fell 86-74 at Drexel on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama has averaged 15.8 points and 10 rebounds while Sean Sutherlin has put up 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Adam Grant has averaged 20.4 points while Charles Pride has put up 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 36.9 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. New Hampshire has an assist on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Bryant has assists on 53 of 100 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated first among America East teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

