Buccaneers-Falcons Stats

November 24, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 7 12 6 10—35
Atlanta 10 0 3 9—22
First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 25, 12:47.

TB_Godwin 71 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 6:45.

Atl_Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), :46.

Second Quarter

TB_Godwin 1 pass from Winston (kick failed), 7:55.

TB_Vea 1 pass from Winston (kick failed), :40.

Third Quarter

TB_R.Jones 4 run (kick blocked), 10:58.

Atl_FG Koo 40, 1:40.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 32, 12:48.

Atl_FG Koo 38, 8:12.

TB_Suh 6 fumble return (Gay kick), 3:06.

Atl_Ridley 21 pass from Schaub (pass failed), 1:50.

A_71,463.

___

TB Atl
First downs 20 22
Total Net Yards 446 337
Rushes-yards 34-133 19-57
Passing 313 280
Punt Returns 2-13 3-8
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-28-2 28-55-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 6-46
Punts 4-43.8 6-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 8-51 7-60
Time of Possession 28:22 31:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.Jones 12-51, Winston 8-38, Barber 11-32, Ogunbowale 1-12, Logan 1-2, S.Miller 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, Ollison 8-20, Ridley 1-15, Hill 9-14, Ryan 1-8.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 18-28-2-313. Atlanta, Ryan 23-46-1-271, Schaub 5-9-0-55.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-184, Evans 4-50, R.Jones 3-16, Perriman 1-44, Howard 1-10, S.Miller 1-8, Vea 1-1. Atlanta, Gage 8-76, Ridley 6-85, J.Jones 5-68, Hill 3-13, Blake 2-16, Barner 2-8, Graham 1-53, Ollison 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

