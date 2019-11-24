Buccaneers-Falcons Stats

|Tampa Bay
|7
|12
|6
|10—35
|Atlanta
|10
|0
|3
|9—22
|First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 25, 12:47.
TB_Godwin 71 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 6:45.
Atl_Ollison 1 run (Koo kick), :46.
TB_Godwin 1 pass from Winston (kick failed), 7:55.
TB_Vea 1 pass from Winston (kick failed), :40.
TB_R.Jones 4 run (kick blocked), 10:58.
Atl_FG Koo 40, 1:40.
TB_FG Gay 32, 12:48.
Atl_FG Koo 38, 8:12.
TB_Suh 6 fumble return (Gay kick), 3:06.
Atl_Ridley 21 pass from Schaub (pass failed), 1:50.
A_71,463.
___
|TB
|Atl
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|446
|337
|Rushes-yards
|34-133
|19-57
|Passing
|313
|280
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|3-8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-2
|28-55-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-46
|Punts
|4-43.8
|6-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-51
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|28:22
|31:38
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.Jones 12-51, Winston 8-38, Barber 11-32, Ogunbowale 1-12, Logan 1-2, S.Miller 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, Ollison 8-20, Ridley 1-15, Hill 9-14, Ryan 1-8.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 18-28-2-313. Atlanta, Ryan 23-46-1-271, Schaub 5-9-0-55.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-184, Evans 4-50, R.Jones 3-16, Perriman 1-44, Howard 1-10, S.Miller 1-8, Vea 1-1. Atlanta, Gage 8-76, Ridley 6-85, J.Jones 5-68, Hill 3-13, Blake 2-16, Barner 2-8, Graham 1-53, Ollison 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.