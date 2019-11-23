Bucknell, Seattle meet in Kissimmee

Seattle (2-4) vs. Bucknell (2-4)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Bucknell are set to square off in a postseason game at HP Field House in Kissimmee. Bucknell lost 97-46 to Syracuse on Saturday, while Seattle fell 65-52 against Mississippi on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Bucknell’s Jimmy Sotos, John Meeks and Andrew Funk have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 46 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Bucknell has an assist on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three games while Seattle has assists on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Bison have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game and 14.3 per game over their last three games.

