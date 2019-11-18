Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bucks-Bulls, Box

November 18, 2019 10:27 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (115)

Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, G.Antetokounmpo 13-22 5-12 33, B.Lopez 5-11 8-9 19, Bledsoe 2-11 3-5 8, DiVincenzo 5-9 2-2 15, Ilyasova 3-8 0-0 6, R.Lopez 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 5-9 4-4 18, Korver 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 2-3 8. Totals 38-82 24-35 115.

CHICAGO (101)

Hutchison 2-8 2-2 7, Markkanen 2-12 5-6 9, Carter Jr. 3-6 0-0 6, Satoransky 2-6 0-0 5, LaVine 4-16 1-2 11, Young 3-7 2-2 9, Gafford 10-12 1-2 21, White 5-15 0-0 13, Dunn 4-8 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 39-97 11-14 101.

Milwaukee 29 31 24 31—115
Chicago 26 30 25 20—101

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 15-41 (Hill 4-7, DiVincenzo 3-6, Brown 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-6, R.Lopez 1-2, Korver 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, B.Lopez 1-5, Ilyasova 0-4), Chicago 12-34 (Arcidiacono 4-5, White 3-6, LaVine 2-7, Young 1-3, Satoransky 1-3, Hutchison 1-3, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Markkanen 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 48 (G.Antetokounmpo, B.Lopez 10), Chicago 50 (Markkanen, LaVine, Carter Jr. 8). Assists_Milwaukee 24 (Brown 6), Chicago 25 (Dunn 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, Chicago 25. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. A_17,565 (20,917).

