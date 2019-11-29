Bucks-Cavaliers, Box

MILWAUKEE (119)

Matthews 2-6 2-2 6, G.Antetokounmpo 14-26 3-4 33, B.Lopez 4-8 0-0 8, Bledsoe 4-6 1-2 10, DiVincenzo 3-8 2-4 11, Middleton 5-10 2-2 12, Ilyasova 4-7 1-1 10, R.Lopez 3-4 1-2 8, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 6-10 2-2 18, Connaughton 0-3 3-4 3. Totals 45-88 17-23 119.

CLEVELAND (110)

Osman 8-13 1-1 20, Love 6-11 0-0 16, Thompson 5-12 1-4 11, Garland 8-14 0-0 21, Sexton 7-15 1-2 16, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 7-8 1-2 18, Zizic 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 3-9 1-1 8, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 5-10 110.

Milwaukee 38 29 32 20—119 Cleveland 29 18 42 21—110

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-34 (Hill 4-6, DiVincenzo 3-6, G.Antetokounmpo 2-8, R.Lopez 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Bledsoe 1-3, Connaughton 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Middleton 0-2, B.Lopez 0-3), Cleveland 17-34 (Garland 5-7, Love 4-8, Nance Jr. 3-4, Osman 3-6, Sexton 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Dellavedova 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), Cleveland 41 (Thompson 13). Assists_Milwaukee 28 (Middleton, Bledsoe 5), Cleveland 32 (Love 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 15, Cleveland 22. A_19,432 (20,562).

