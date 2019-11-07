Bucks-Clippers, Box

MILWAUKEE (129)

Middleton 3-13 7-8 13, G.Antetokounmpo 10-21 14-18 38, B.Lopez 4-12 3-4 11, Bledsoe 8-14 0-0 20, Matthews 0-2 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-4 2-2 2, R.Lopez 3-6 1-2 7, Hill 9-14 0-0 24, DiVincenzo 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0, Korver 5-9 0-0 14. Totals 42-98 27-34 129.

L.A. CLIPPERS (124)

Shamet 5-10 0-0 14, Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 13-25 8-12 34, Beverley 6-9 5-5 20, Williams 9-27 12-13 34, Harkless 0-4 1-2 1, Green 3-10 1-2 9, Zubac 3-4 2-2 8, Robinson 1-6 0-0 2, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-98 29-36 124.

Milwaukee 28 42 28 31—129 L.A. Clippers 30 29 30 35—124

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 18-49 (Hill 6-7, G.Antetokounmpo 4-7, Korver 4-7, Bledsoe 4-8, Connaughton 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, Matthews 0-2, B.Lopez 0-3, R.Lopez 0-3, Ilyasova 0-4, Middleton 0-5), L.A. Clippers 13-31 (Shamet 4-8, Williams 4-9, Beverley 3-4, Green 2-7, Patterson 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Harkless 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 54 (G.Antetokounmpo 16), L.A. Clippers 54 (Harrell 13). Assists_Milwaukee 18 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), L.A. Clippers 21 (Williams 11). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 28, L.A. Clippers 28. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.