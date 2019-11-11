Listen Live Sports

Bucks F Middleton to miss 3-4 weeks with thigh contusion

November 11, 2019 8:32 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a left thigh contusion.

Middleton was hurt during Sunday night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City. He underwent an MRI and examination Monday by team physician Dr. William Raasch that confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion.

The Bucks say Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Middleton has played in 10 games, all starts, for the Bucks this season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game while shooting a career best in field goal percentage (.486).

