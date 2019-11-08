Bucks-Jazz, Box

MILWAUKEE (100)

Middleton 8-22 5-5 26, G.Antetokounmpo 10-22 8-13 30, B.Lopez 2-6 0-0 5, Bledsoe 8-20 5-5 22, Matthews 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 2-4 1-2 5, Hill 0-2 2-3 2, DiVincenzo 0-4 0-0 0, Korver 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 34-95 22-30 100.

UTAH (103)

Bogdanovic 9-19 10-10 33, O’Neale 4-6 0-0 11, Gobert 1-2 6-10 8, Conley 7-15 1-2 20, Mitchell 8-22 1-1 19, Ingles 0-5 1-2 1, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 3-6 1-4 7. Totals 34-84 20-29 103.

Milwaukee 16 19 39 26—100 Utah 30 25 26 22—103

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-36 (Middleton 5-8, G.Antetokounmpo 2-6, Matthews 1-1, B.Lopez 1-5, Bledsoe 1-6, Hill 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Brown 0-3), Utah 15-36 (Conley 5-9, Bogdanovic 5-10, O’Neale 3-4, Mitchell 2-4, Niang 0-2, Ingles 0-3, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_G.Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Milwaukee 54 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Utah 56 (Gobert 17). Assists_Milwaukee 14 (Bledsoe 5), Utah 15 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, Utah 27. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

