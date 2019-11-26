Listen Live Sports

Bucks’ Khris Middleton to return from injury on Wednesday

November 26, 2019 6:54 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton says he’s ready to return to the floor after missing two-plus weeks with a left thigh contusion.

After the Bucks’ shootaround on Tuesday, Middleton said he’s “gonna go” Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Middleton has been sidelined since he suffered the injury Nov. 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His return is ahead of schedule as he was initially expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

The Bucks (14-3) are on an eight-game winning streak and have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The 6-foot-8 Middleton was averaging 18.5 points (on a career-best 46.8% shooting), 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 10 games before the injury.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

