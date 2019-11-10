Listen Live Sports

Bucks-Thunder, Box

November 10, 2019 9:33 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (121)

Middleton 4-7 2-2 10, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 7-9 35, B.Lopez 6-11 0-0 15, Bledsoe 9-15 4-4 25, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 4, R.Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 2, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12. Totals 47-83 16-18 121.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

Ferguson 2-6 0-0 5, Gallinari 4-17 4-5 14, Noel 6-9 2-2 14, Paul 6-11 2-2 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-19 0-0 22, Bazley 0-2 0-2 0, Muscala 4-9 0-0 12, Schroder 9-12 4-6 25, Diallo 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 12-17 119.

Milwaukee 21 29 37 34—121
Oklahoma City 24 32 24 39—119

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 11-28 (Bledsoe 3-6, B.Lopez 3-7, G.Antetokounmpo 2-3, Matthews 2-5, Brown 1-2, Ilyasova 0-1, Middleton 0-2, Connaughton 0-2), Oklahoma City 17-42 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4-6, Muscala 4-9, Paul 3-5, Schroder 3-5, Gallinari 2-10, Ferguson 1-5, Bazley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 48 (G.Antetokounmpo 16), Oklahoma City 35 (Gallinari 7). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 9), Oklahoma City 31 (Noel, Gilgeous-Alexander 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Oklahoma City 20. Technicals_B.Lopez. A_18,203 (18,203).

