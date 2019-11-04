Listen Live Sports

Bucks-Timberwolves game delayed to repair uneven rim

November 4, 2019 9:12 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The start of Monday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed because one of the rims was not level.

The game was scheduled to tip off at 8:10 p.m. Eastern. The problem with the basket was discovered during pregame warmups.

The game began after a 49-minute delay.

