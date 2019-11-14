Listen Live Sports

Buffalo plays Harvard

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Buffalo (1-1) vs. Harvard (2-1)

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Harvard both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a blowout home victory in their last game. Harvard earned a 67-46 win over Maine on Sunday, while Buffalo won easily 109-72 over Nazareth College on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Harvard’s Chris Lewis has averaged 12 points and 6.3 rebounds while Robert Baker has put up 10 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks. For the Bulls, Jayvon Graves has averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo as a team has made 13 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

