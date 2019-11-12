Buffen carries Mississippi past Norfolk State 68-55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — KJ Buffen scored a career-high 23 points as Mississippi defeated Norfolk State 68-55 in the first meeting between the schools on Tuesday night. Breein Tyree added 21 points for the Rebels.

The Spartans came into the game averaging 96.5 points per game through their first two games. The Rebels limited Arkansas State to just 43 point in their season opener, their fewest points allowed in five seasons and fifth lowest over the last two decades.

Devontae Shuler had 12 points for Ole Miss (2-0) as they handed Norfolk State its first loss after opening the season with wins over Greensboro College and Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Devante Carter had 12 points for the Spartans (2-1). Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points. Jermaine Bishop had 11 points.

Mississippi faces Western Michigan at home on Friday. Norfolk State plays The Apprentice School at home on Thursday.

