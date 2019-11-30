Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Buggs leads Hawaii over San Francisco 85-75

November 30, 2019 3:02 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Drew Buggs had a career-high 25 points as Hawaii beat San Francisco 85-75 on Friday night. Eddie Stansberry added 21 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

Samuta Avea had 14 points for Hawaii (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Zigmars Raimo added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Jimbo Lull scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Dons (7-1), whose seven-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Jamaree Bouyea added 18 points. Charles Minlend had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Hawaii matches up against Hawaii Pacific at home on Sunday. San Francisco faces Arizona State at home on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

