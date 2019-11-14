Bulls-Bucks, Box

CHICAGO (115)

Hutchison 2-6 2-2 6, Markkanen 2-9 5-6 11, Carter Jr. 6-7 2-2 14, Satoransky 4-8 0-0 10, LaVine 8-20 5-5 25, Young 3-8 3-4 11, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, White 9-23 2-2 29, Dunn 2-6 0-0 5, Arcidiacono 2-6 2-4 7. Totals 38-93 21-25 115.

MILWAUKEE (124)

Matthews 2-6 10-13 15, G.Antetokounmpo 13-24 11-20 38, B.Lopez 6-14 0-0 13, Bledsoe 12-14 7-8 31, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-0 4, Ilyasova 0-1 2-2 2, R.Lopez 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 1-5 1-1 3, Korver 1-5 3-3 6, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-88 34-47 124.

Chicago 32 34 20 29—115 Milwaukee 30 35 32 27—124

3-Point Goals_Chicago 18-43 (White 6-13, LaVine 4-9, Young 2-4, Satoransky 2-5, Markkanen 2-6, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, Hutchison 0-1), Milwaukee 6-33 (Connaughton 2-4, Korver 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Matthews 1-5, B.Lopez 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, Bledsoe 0-2, Brown 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out_Carter Jr., LaVine. Rebounds_Chicago 45 (Markkanen 8), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 16). Assists_Chicago 26 (LaVine 7), Milwaukee 24 (Bledsoe 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 29, Milwaukee 22. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second) 2, Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A_17,627 (17,500).

