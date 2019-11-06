Bulls-Hawks, Box

CHICAGO (113)

Porter Jr. 5-6 0-0 13, Markkanen 6-11 1-2 17, Carter Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Satoransky 10-13 3-4 27, LaVine 4-10 2-2 10, Hutchison 2-6 5-7 9, Th.Young 1-6 0-2 3, Gafford 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 1-2 1-1 3, Arcidiacono 1-1 2-2 4, Dunn 6-8 1-1 13, White 3-13 3-6 10, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 18-27 113.

ATLANTA (93)

Hunter 1-7 2-2 4, Parker 6-12 5-5 18, Len 2-4 2-2 6, Tr.Young 3-12 3-3 9, Reddish 1-8 2-2 5, Fernando 4-5 2-3 10, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Wallace 1-3 0-2 2, Huerter 4-10 3-5 12, Brown Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Bembry 3-4 3-6 9, Carter 4-8 3-3 14. Totals 30-74 27-35 93.

Chicago 33 23 35 22—113 Atlanta 19 22 24 28— 93

3-Point Goals_Chicago 13-33 (Satoransky 4-5, Markkanen 4-7, Porter Jr. 3-4, Th.Young 1-4, White 1-7, Carter Jr. 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Kornet 0-1, LaVine 0-2), Atlanta 6-30 (Carter 3-6, Huerter 1-4, Reddish 1-4, Parker 1-4, Wallace 0-1, Len 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Tr.Young 0-8). Fouled Out_Carter Jr.. Rebounds_Chicago 43 (LaVine 8), Atlanta 41 (Fernando 6). Assists_Chicago 26 (Satoransky 8), Atlanta 18 (Bembry 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 30, Atlanta 26. A_15,049 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.