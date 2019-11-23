Bulls-Hornets, Box

CHICAGO (116)

Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Markkanen 1-9 0-0 3, Carter Jr. 6-10 4-6 17, Satoransky 4-8 0-0 10, LaVine 17-28 2-2 49, Gafford 0-3 2-4 2, Young 2-9 0-0 5, White 12-19 0-0 28, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 8-12 116.

CHARLOTTE (115)

Bridges 5-11 0-0 11, Washington 1-7 0-0 3, Zeller 6-10 2-5 14, Rozier 8-12 9-12 28, Graham 6-13 2-2 18, Co.Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 9-10 1-1 21, Biyombo 5-9 1-2 11, Batum 1-2 0-0 3, Monk 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-80 15-22 115.

Chicago 34 22 13 47—116 Charlotte 23 26 25 41—115

3-Point Goals_Chicago 22-47 (LaVine 13-17, White 4-9, Satoransky 2-5, Carter Jr. 1-1, Markkanen 1-4, Young 1-4, Dunn 0-3, Arcidiacono 0-4), Charlotte 12-28 (Graham 4-9, Rozier 3-6, Williams 2-3, Batum 1-2, Washington 1-3, Bridges 1-3, Monk 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (Carter Jr. 11), Charlotte 43 (Biyombo 12). Assists_Chicago 27 (Satoransky 8), Charlotte 26 (Graham 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A_17,891 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.