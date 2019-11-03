Bulls-Pacers, Box

CHICAGO (95)

Porter Jr. 1-10 1-2 4, Markkanen 3-9 4-5 11, Carter Jr. 9-10 2-6 20, Satoransky 4-6 0-0 9, LaVine 8-20 1-2 21, Young 6-13 0-2 12, Kornet 3-4 2-2 9, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-4 3-4 6, White 0-6 1-2 1. Totals 36-86 14-25 95.

INDIANA (108)

Warren 10-16 5-6 26, Sampson 2-4 0-4 4, Bitadze 4-7 0-0 9, Brogdon 9-15 3-3 22, Lamb 1-6 9-9 11, McDermott 2-7 2-3 7, J.Holiday 2-8 0-0 5, Leaf 6-13 0-0 13, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 40-85 20-27 108.

Chicago 18 24 32 21— 95 Indiana 24 31 31 22—108

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-30 (LaVine 4-8, Kornet 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Satoransky 1-3, Markkanen 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Dunn 0-1, White 0-2, Young 0-4), Indiana 8-26 (A.Holiday 2-3, Bitadze 1-1, Leaf 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Brogdon 1-4, Warren 1-4, J.Holiday 1-6, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Bitadze, Arcidiacono. Rebounds_Chicago 43 (Carter Jr. 10), Indiana 49 (Leaf 15). Assists_Chicago 27 (Satoransky 9), Indiana 28 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Indiana 24. Technicals_Arcidiacono. A_17,073 (20,000).

