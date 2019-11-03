Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls-Pacers, Box

November 3, 2019 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (95)

Porter Jr. 1-10 1-2 4, Markkanen 3-9 4-5 11, Carter Jr. 9-10 2-6 20, Satoransky 4-6 0-0 9, LaVine 8-20 1-2 21, Young 6-13 0-2 12, Kornet 3-4 2-2 9, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-4 3-4 6, White 0-6 1-2 1. Totals 36-86 14-25 95.

INDIANA (108)

Warren 10-16 5-6 26, Sampson 2-4 0-4 4, Bitadze 4-7 0-0 9, Brogdon 9-15 3-3 22, Lamb 1-6 9-9 11, McDermott 2-7 2-3 7, J.Holiday 2-8 0-0 5, Leaf 6-13 0-0 13, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 40-85 20-27 108.

Chicago 18 24 32 21— 95
Indiana 24 31 31 22—108

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-30 (LaVine 4-8, Kornet 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Satoransky 1-3, Markkanen 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Dunn 0-1, White 0-2, Young 0-4), Indiana 8-26 (A.Holiday 2-3, Bitadze 1-1, Leaf 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Brogdon 1-4, Warren 1-4, J.Holiday 1-6, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Bitadze, Arcidiacono. Rebounds_Chicago 43 (Carter Jr. 10), Indiana 49 (Leaf 15). Assists_Chicago 27 (Satoransky 9), Indiana 28 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Indiana 24. Technicals_Arcidiacono. A_17,073 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb