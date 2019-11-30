Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Trail Blazers, Box

November 30, 2019 12:38 am
 
CHICAGO (103)

Dunn 4-7 0-0 9, Markkanen 4-14 3-4 13, Carter Jr. 7-16 2-4 16, Satoransky 4-8 2-2 12, LaVine 8-24 7-10 28, Gafford 1-1 2-2 4, Young 2-6 0-2 5, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, White 5-13 1-1 13, Strus 0-0 0-0 0, Valentine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 17-25 103.

PORTLAND (107)

Hood 7-12 2-2 19, Anthony 8-16 6-7 23, Whiteside 4-11 0-3 8, Lillard 9-18 7-9 28, McCollum 7-14 3-3 20, Little 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 0-4 1-2 1, Bazemore 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 38-84 21-28 107.

Chicago 28 19 31 25—103
Portland 25 28 28 26—107

3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-38 (LaVine 5-11, Satoransky 2-4, White 2-7, Markkanen 2-7, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Young 1-3, Carter Jr. 0-1, Valentine 0-1), Portland 10-30 (Hood 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Lillard 3-11, Anthony 1-3, Little 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 47 (Carter Jr., Young 9), Portland 49 (Whiteside 15). Assists_Chicago 24 (Satoransky 8), Portland 20 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Portland 21. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_20,139 (19,393).

