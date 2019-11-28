Bulls-Warriors, Box

CHICAGO (90)

Hutchison 0-0 0-0 0, Markkanen 3-10 1-1 8, Carter Jr. 4-10 0-2 8, Satoransky 7-12 2-3 19, LaVine 13-24 6-6 36, Gafford 1-1 0-2 2, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Young 2-7 1-2 6, Dunn 0-5 0-0 0, White 0-7 2-2 2, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 2, Harrison 3-7 0-0 7, Valentine 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-89 12-18 90.

GOLDEN STATE (104)

Paschall 9-17 5-6 25, Green 2-3 2-4 7, Cauley-Stein 0-5 3-4 3, Burks 9-19 2-3 23, Robinson III 4-11 1-2 11, Chriss 5-5 0-0 11, Spellman 5-11 2-2 13, Bowman 1-4 2-2 5, Poole 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 37-80 19-26 104.

Chicago 17 31 25 17— 90 Golden State 25 28 25 26—104

3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-29 (LaVine 4-9, Satoransky 3-5, Young 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Markkanen 1-4, Valentine 0-1, Kornet 0-1, Dunn 0-2, White 0-4), Golden State 11-28 (Burks 3-8, Paschall 2-2, Robinson III 2-6, Green 1-1, Chriss 1-1, Spellman 1-3, Bowman 1-4, Poole 0-4). Fouled Out_Dunn. Rebounds_Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 9), Golden State 54 (Spellman 11). Assists_Chicago 20 (Satoransky 7), Golden State 31 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Golden State 17. Technicals_Chicago coach Jim Boylen, Green. A_18,064 (18,064).

