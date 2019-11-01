Listen Live Sports

Burglary charge for assistant coach accused of filming women

November 1, 2019 11:42 am
 
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) — A former assistant basketball coach accused of recording women at a West Virginia university has been indicted on burglary charges.

News outlets report 32-year-old Collins B. Murphy was charged with six counts of felony burglary.

Four women on the Alderson Broaddus University basketball team accused Murphy of hiding cameras in their dormitory bathroom. A civil jury in 2018 found Murphy liable and awarded the women over $800,000.

Barbour Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie says the women asked him to investigate the case. Hoxie says burglary is entering a residence with intent to commit a crime. He says Murphy is accused of entering their bathrooms with intent to illegally record them.

Murphy lives in Maryland and an arrest warrant was issued. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

