Burks scores 29 as Warriors end skid with win over Grizzlies

November 19, 2019 10:55 pm
 
2 min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 29 points, Glenn Robinson III added 20 and the Golden State Warriors snapped a seven-game losing streak with a commanding 114-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall added 17 points apiece for the Warriors. Draymond Green was just short of his 24th career triple-double with eight points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Rookie Ja Morant scored 20 points for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks finished with 18. Brandon Clarke added 17 and Jae Crowder had 15 points along with 11 rebounds as Memphis lost its second straight.

Even undermanned, the Warriors were able to cause enough problems for Memphis that the game was pretty much over before halftime.

Memphis got the deficit to single digits at one point late in the third quarter, but Golden State never let the Grizzlies threaten in the fourth.

The Warriors built their 61-46 halftime lead behind Memphis’ poor shooting and poor defense. Much like its blowout loss to Denver on Sunday, Memphis’ problems were evident in the second quarter when Golden State outscored the Grizzlies 26-4 to open the frame.

The Warriors shots 51% for the half, while holding Memphis to 36%.

Burks had 17 points and Robinson added 14, Golden State’s starting guards combining to go 13 for 18 from the field in the half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: With his second block of the game, Green passed Andris Biedrins (580) for fifth on the Warriors’ career blocks list. … Robinson is the only Golden State player to start all 15 games this season. … Continued to have seven players listed as “out” because of injuries, including Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), D’Angelo Russell (right hand sprain) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab).

Grizzlies: Reserve G Grayson Allen missed his ninth game with left ankle soreness. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins indicated Allen is close to returning, and the team may have a better feel by the end of the weekend. … Jaren Jackson Jr., who entered the game averaging 18.8 points in his last five games, was held to eight. … Clarke, who hit all eight of his shots Sunday against Denver, was 6 of 14 Tuesday night. … Made nine 3-pointers, ending a streak of seven straight games with at least 10 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

