The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Burns leads Oral Roberts over Houston Baptist 95-81

November 8, 2019 11:37 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Deondre Burns had 21 points and Max Abmas added 20 as Oral Roberts got past Houston Baptist 95-81 on Friday night.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oral Roberts (1-1). Sam Kearns added 11 points.

Jalon Gates had 25 points for the Huskies (0-2). Qon Murphy added 14 points. Ty Dalton had 14 points.

Ian DuBose, coming off a 20-point night in the Huskies’ opener, scored only 9 points on 2-of-17 shooting.

Oral Roberts plays Tulsa on the road on Tuesday. Houston Baptist matches up against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

