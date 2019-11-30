Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Burns leads with 25 points as Colgate beats Siena 72-62

November 30, 2019
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 25 points as Colgate beat Siena 72-62 on Saturday.

Will Rayman added 15 points for the Raiders (5-3) who notch their fourth-straight win. Keegan Records had 10 points.

Manny Camper led the Saints (2-4) with 17 points. Donald Carey and Elijah Burns had 14 points apiece.

Siena led by as many as seven early, but Colgate answered with a 15-4 run to claim the lead for good and had a 31-26 edge at the break.

The Raiders took a 48-34 advantage midway through the second half. The Saints battled back, closing to 52-47 with 6:37 remaining but could get no closer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

