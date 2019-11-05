Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Buster carries Lamar over Champion Christian College 86-40

November 5, 2019 7:07 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster had a career-high 23 points with nine assists and five steals as Lamar easily defeated Champion Christian College 86-40 on Tuesday.

Lamar scored the first 16 points of the game as the Tigers didn’t make a field goal until Kentrell Jacobs’ 3-pointer with 13:24 remaining in the half.

T.J. Atwood had 18 points and seven rebounds for Lamar. V.J. Holmes added 11 points and six rebounds. Avery Sullivan had three blocks.

LU’s defense held Champion to a 14-of-55 shooting (25 from the field. The Cardinals also forced Champion into 32 turnovers leading to 35 points.

Cory Griggs had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. He also had seven turnovers. Kentrell Jacobs added eight points.

Lamar hosts Arlington Baptist on Friday.

