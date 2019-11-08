Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Butler’s career-high leads Drexel past Niagara 72-64

November 8, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds and Drexel beat Niagara 72-64 on Friday night.

Niagara led 32-31 at halftime and lead changed hands for most of the second half until Butler’s three-point play with 8:55 left put the Dragons ahead 49-48. The play sparked a 14-2 Dragons run and they led the rest of the way.

Mate Okros had 11 points for Drexel (1-1), T.J. Bickerstaff scored 10 and Camren Wynter distributed nine assists.

James Towns had 17 points for the Purple Eagles in their season opener. Marcus Hammond added 12 points and seven rebounds and Raheem Solomon had 12 points.

Advertisement

Drexel matches up against Abilene Christian at home on Sunday. Niagara plays Rutgers on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'