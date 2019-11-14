Listen Live Sports

C. Michigan plays SHSU

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Sam Houston State (1-1) vs. Central Michigan (2-0)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Sam Houston State in an early season matchup. Central Michigan won at home over Mississippi Valley State 134-78 on Sunday, while Sam Houston State came up short in a 67-58 game at Mississippi State last week.

STEPPING UP: Central Michigan’s David DiLeo has averaged 26 points while Dallas Morgan has put up 20 points and six rebounds. For the Bearkats, Zach Nutall has averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Kai Mitchell has put up 15 points and 5.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVID: DiLeo has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked first in Division I with an average of 118 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

