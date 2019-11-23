Listen Live Sports

Cal Poly rallies late to beat Northern Colorado 28-21

November 23, 2019 5:45 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Duy Tran-Sampson ran for two second-half touchdowns and Kevin Howell’s interception return for a score in the final seconds gave Cal Poly the edge, beating Northern Colorado 28-21 in a season finale on Saturday.

The Mustangs (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky Conference) trailed 27-7 late in the third quarter when Tran-Sampson broke for a 65-yard touchdown run to close to 21-14. He then scored from a yard out midway through the fourth to tie it 21-all with 8:33 to go. Howell cut short a Northern Colorado drive late in the quarter when he picked off Jacob Knipp and returned the ball 30 yards for another Cal Poly score, making it 28-21 with 36 seconds remaining.

Kyle Reid threw for just 39 yards but led the Cal Poly ground attack, running for 143 yards and a touchdown. Tran-Sampson ran for 135 yards.

Knipp had 255 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Bears (2-10, 2-6).

