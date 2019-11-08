Listen Live Sports

Campbell routs Central Pennsylvania College 101-47

November 8, 2019 10:03 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ladarius Knight came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Campbell to a 101-47 win over Central Pennsylvania College in the Camels home opener on Friday night.

Messiah Thompson had 12 points and six assists for Campbell (2-0). Austin McCullough added 12 points. Milos Stajcic had 10 points for the hosts.

The win was Campbell’s 17th straight victory over a non-Division I opponent and the Camels have scored 100 points or more in five of those games and topped 90 or more points in eight others.

Noah Baylor had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who compete in the United Staes Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 2. Marqel Wansley added 12 points.

Campbell plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Tuesday.

