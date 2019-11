Canada-United States Summary

By The Associated Press

At Orlando, Fla. Canada 0 1—1 United States 3 1—4

First half_1, United States, Morris (Dest), 2nd minute. 2, United States, Zardes (Morris), 23rd minute. 3. United States, Long (Ream), 34th minute.

Second half_4, Canada, Vitória, 72nd. 5, United States, Zardes, 89th minute.

Yellow cards_Cavallini, Can, 8th; Borjan, Can, 45th; Hoilett, Can, 67th. Red cards_None.

Referee_César Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen_Christian Espinosa, Mexico; Michel Morales, Mexico.

A_13,103.

Lineups

United States_Brad Guzan; Sergiño Dest (Tyler Boyd, 90th+2), John Brooks, Aaron Long, Tim Ream; Jackson Yueill, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget (Alfredo Morales, 69th), Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris (DeAndre Yedlin, 86th); Gyasi Zardes

Canada_Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Doneil Henry (Derek Cornelius, 48th), Steven Vitória, Alphonso Davies; Samuel Piette, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Stephen Eustáquio, 62nd), Scott Arfield, Jonathan Osorio; Jonathan David, Lucas Cavallini (Junior Hoilett, 61st)

