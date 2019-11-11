Listen Live Sports

Canada’s Raonic has ailing back, out for Davis Cup Finals

November 11, 2019 12:18 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Canada will not have Milos Raonic for the inaugural Davis Cup Finals next week in Madrid because of a back injury.

He missed the U.S. Open because of a back injury and has played just three official matches this fall.

Raonic said Monday it is “very hard and disappointing” that he will be unable to represent Canada. He plans to “take the appropriate time to get healthy” in anticipation of next season.

Brayden Schnur will replace the 31st-ranked Raonic. Schnur has climbed 100 ranking spots this year to No. 94. Also on the squad are No. 15 Denis Shapovalov, No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 149 Vasek Pospisil.

Canada faces Italy on Nov. 18 and the U.S. on Nov. 19 in group play. The winners of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to the quarterfinals.

