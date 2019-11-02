Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Hamilton
|14
|3
|0
|.824
|530
|326
|y-Montreal
|10
|8
|0
|.556
|479
|485
|Toronto
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|355
|541
|Ottawa
|3
|15
|0
|.167
|312
|564
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Saskatchewan
|13
|5
|0
|.722
|487
|386
|y-Calgary
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|461
|391
|y-Winnipeg
|11
|7
|0
|.611
|508
|409
|z-Edmonton
|8
|10
|0
|.444
|406
|400
|BC
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|395
|431
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched crossover
___
Montreal 42, Ottawa 32
Saskatchewan 23, Edmonton 13
Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.