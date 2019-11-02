Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

November 2, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 15 3 0 .833 551 344
y-Montreal 10 8 0 .556 479 485
Toronto 4 14 0 .222 373 562
Ottawa 3 15 0 .167 312 564
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Saskatchewan 13 5 0 .722 487 386
y-Calgary 11 6 0 .647 461 391
y-Winnipeg 11 7 0 .611 508 409
z-Edmonton 8 10 0 .444 406 400
BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

___

Advertisement
Friday’s Game

Montreal 42, Ottawa 32

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan 23, Edmonton 13

Hamilton 21, Toronto 18

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb